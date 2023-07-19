We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Carvana (CVNA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.97 billion, down 23.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.55, compared to -$2.35 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 billion, representing a surprise of +13.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +51.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.13.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Carvana here>>>
- Per retail unit gross profit - Total: $6,520 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5,348.08.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle: $2,666 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1,784.14.
- Retail vehicle unit sales: 76530 compared to the 78302.47 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average Selling Price - Wholesale vehicles: 11926 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13289.82.
- Wholesale vehicle unit sales: 46453 compared to the 41537.34 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Other: $3,005 versus $2,734.39 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average Selling Price - Retail vehicles: 25624 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 23055.81.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale: $849 compared to the $775.12 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net: $1.96 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.8%.
- Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues: $230 million compared to the $208.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
- Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues: $777 million compared to the $651.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.
- Gross Profit- Retail vehicle: $204 million compared to the $126.99 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Carvana have returned +69.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.