Compared to Estimates, Halliburton (HAL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) reported $5.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +2.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Halliburton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Latin America: $994 million versus $960.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.1% change.
  • Revenues- Europe/Africa/CIS: $698 million compared to the $694.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- North America: $2.70 billion versus $2.75 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
  • Revenues- Middle East/Asia: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Drilling and Evaluation: $2.32 billion versus $2.36 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Revenues- Completion and Production: $3.48 billion versus $3.48 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
  • Adjusted operating income- Completion and Production: $707 million versus $700.72 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate and other: -$59 million versus -$62.94 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income- Drilling and Evaluation: $376 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $365.47 million.
Shares of Halliburton have returned +21.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

