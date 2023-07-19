Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Citizens Financial Group (CFG - Free Report) reported $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $1.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was -8.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.34% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 59.34%.
  • Average Balances - Interest-earning assets: $201.50 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $202.20 billion.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.16% compared to the 3.12% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Book value per common share: $45.44 compared to the $46.57 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Tangible book value per common share: $28.72 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.09.
  • Return on average total assets: 0.86% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Return on average common equity: 8% versus 8.55% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases: 0.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.41%.
  • Total net charge-offs (recoveries): $152 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $154.76 million.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio): 10.3% compared to the 9.64% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.4% compared to the 11.16% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Capital Ratio: 13.3% versus 12.96% estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Citizens Financial Group here>>>

Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise