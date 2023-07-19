We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Elevance Health (ELV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Elevance Health (ELV - Free Report) reported revenue of $43.38 billion, up 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.04, compared to $8.04 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.82, the EPS surprise was +2.49%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Elevance Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Medical membership - Total: 47989 thousand compared to the 48002.87 thousand average estimate based on 15 analysts.
- Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Advantage: 2059 thousand versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 2064.14 thousand.
- Medical Membership - Medicaid / State Sponsored: 11759 thousand versus 11668.71 thousand estimated by 15 analysts on average.
- Medical Membership - Federal Employees Health Benefits: 1634 thousand compared to the 1630.53 thousand average estimate based on 15 analysts.
- Revenue- Premiums: $36.59 billion versus $35.49 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average.
- Revenue- Product revenue: $4.86 billion versus $4.10 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average.
- Revenue- Net investment income: $416 million compared to the $399.59 million average estimate based on 16 analysts.
- Total operating revenue- Carelon: $11.91 billion compared to the $11.27 billion average estimate based on 14 analysts.
- Total operating revenue- Health Benefits: $38 billion versus $36.91 billion estimated by 14 analysts on average.
- Total operating revenue- Corporate & Other: $287 million compared to the $615.49 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.
- Total operating revenue- Carelon Services: $3.44 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $3.38 billion.
- Total operating revenue- CarelonRx: $8.47 billion versus $8.13 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average.
Shares of Elevance Health have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.