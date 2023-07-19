Back to top

Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Nasdaq (NDAQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $925 million, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $910.12 million, representing a surprise of +1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading: 17.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.16%.
  • Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 30.7% versus 30.74% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 39.2 million compared to the 38.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading: 10.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.5 billion.
  • Net revenues- Capital Access Platforms: $438 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $423.81 million.
  • Net revenues- Anti-Financial Crime: $89 million compared to the $87.41 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net revenues- Market Platforms: $397 million versus $400.51 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.1% change.
  • Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues: $187 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $187.07 million.
  • Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues: $122 million compared to the $120.34 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues: $129 million versus $116.35 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Market Platforms- Total net Trading Services revenues: $250 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $252.41 million.
  • Market Platforms- Marketplace Technology: $147 million versus $148.13 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Nasdaq have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

