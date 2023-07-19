Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Black Hills' (BKH) Natural Gas Utility Gets New Rate Approval

Read MoreHide Full Article

Black Hills Corporation’s (BKH - Free Report) Colorado intrastate natural gas pipeline, Rocky Mountain Natural Gas LLC, doing business as Black Hills Energy, recently received state regulators’ approval for new rates, effective from Jul 15, 2023.

The Colorado Public Utility Commission approved BKH's new rate appeal to recoup about $110 million in investments made in the 600-mile pipeline system since 2017. This approval marks the company’s second increase in 2023.

Essential Rate Hike

Maintaining and upgrading natural gas pipelines requires a large amount of investment. The systematic investment made in infrastructure increases the resilience of operations and enables the company to meet the demand of its expanding customer base.

No doubt, the rate increases create a financial burden for customers, even then utilities require rate revisions at regular intervals. Infrastructure additions and maintenance are continuous processes. Rate hikes at intervals allow utilities to continue with infrastructure spending as they have funds at their disposal.

Price Performance

Shares of BKH have experienced a relatively wider decline compared with the broader industry over the past three months.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Black Hills currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked utilities in the same industry are Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED - Free Report) , Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT - Free Report) and Entergy Corp. (ETR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Consolidated Edison’s long-term (three-to-five-years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 2%. ED boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.51%.

Alliant Energy’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNT’s 2023 sales indicates an increase of 8% over 2022’s reported figure.

Entergy’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5.7%. ETR exhibits a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.53%.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Entergy Corporation (ETR) - free report >>

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) - free report >>

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) - free report >>

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) - free report >>

Published in

utilities