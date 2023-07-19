Back to top

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $57.84 million, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +1.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Trust Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 53.52% compared to the 54.94% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.35% compared to the 3.44% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total earning assets ( Average Balances): $5.19 billion versus $5.18 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0.07% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $7.51 million compared to the $7.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $14.76 million compared to the $16.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Community Trust Bancorp have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

