5 Must-See Earnings Charts
Second quarter earnings season heads into its second week. In addition to regional banks, we will get some of the big growth stocks like Netflix and Tesla along with dozens of large cap companies in a variety of industries including energy, big pharma, the semiconductors, paint, homebuilders, railroads and car parts.
These 5 companies are this week’s must-see earnings results. Why these 5 out of the hundreds reporting this week? They represent interesting industries, like the homebuilders, and they mostly have good earnings surprise track records. One of them is breaking out to new 5-year highs as well.
It’s not all about the Magnificent 7 in 2023. Other stocks are also rallying big this year. Will they continue to do so after these earnings reports?
1. D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) has beat on earnings 3 out of the last 4 quarters. This homebuilder has been on tear in 2023 with shares jumping 75%. D.R. Horton is at a 5-year high. But it’s still cheap. D.R. Horton has a forward P/E of just 11.6.
2. PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG - Free Report) has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. This paint and coatings company is now up 19.4% year-to-date and has jumped 28.6% in the last year. PPG Industries is smack in the middle of the industrial and manufacturing economy. PPG Industries is trading at 20x forward earnings.
3. Genuine Parts Co. (GPC - Free Report) has beat an incredible 12 quarters in a row. Shares of Genuine Parts have struggled this year, falling 3.6%. Over the last year, they are up 20.2%, beating the S&P 500 which was up 16.8% during that same time. Genuine Parts pays a dividend yielding 2.3%.
4. Pool Corp. (POOL - Free Report) has missed 2 quarters in a row but those are the first earnings misses since 2019. It did not miss during the pandemic. That’s impressive. After a big surge in business during the pandemic, how many people are buying pools in 2023? Shares of Pool Corp. are up 19% year-to-date but are still down 3.4% over the last year. Pool Corp. trades with a forward P/E of 24.
5. CSX Corp. (CSX - Free Report) has beat 8 quarters in a row. Shares of this railroad are up 8.9% year-to-date which is under performing the S&P 500. CSX trades with a forward P/E of 17.3. It also pays a dividend yielding 1.3%. CSX is the first railroad to report earnings. Will it indicate that the US economy is seeing a soft landing?