onsemi's (ON) Elite SiC Powers BorgWarner's EV Solutions

onsemi ( ON Quick Quote ON - Free Report) recently announced a strategic collaboration with BorgWarner ( BWA Quick Quote BWA - Free Report) for its silicon carbide (SiC) devices, worth over $1 billion. BWA will use onsemi's EliteSiC 1200 V and 750 V devices in its VIPER power modules.
BorgWarner’s SiC traction inverters already offer higher efficiency, better cooling, faster-charging and smaller size for EVs. With EliteSiC technology, BorgWarner’s solutions will likely provide improved power density and efficiency, increasing the range and performance of EVs.
Range anxiety caused due to lower efficiency of battery power has been a key barrier in the adoption of EV. onsemi’s EliteSiC technology caters to this issue by reducing range anxiety in the traction inverter. With its chip-to-system support and execution track record, it will provide industry-leading SiC-based solutions to BorgWarner.
onsemi’s strategic investments in SiC manufacturing capacity aid BorgWarner meet the growing demand for its solutions.
ON offers high-performance EliteSiC technology with high quality, reliability and supply assurance for the EV traction market. It has a long history of expertise in power semiconductor products for high-volume automotive applications.
Semiconductor companies like onsemi are expected to benefit from positive trends such as the increasing adoption of cloud computing, AI, EVs, and Internet of Things that require high-performance analog and mixed signal solutions.
Shares of onsemi have increased 68.1% year to date compared with the Zacks
Semiconductor – Analog and Mixed industry and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Stocks in the industry and the sector surged 34.1% and 41.6% year to date, respectively.
The uptick can be attributed to its diverse portfolio offering in automotive and industrial end-markets. onsemi is winning market share in the automotive segment thanks to its silicon carbide dominance and intelligent power and sensing solution.
onsemi’s dominant position in silicon carbide has been a major factor driving its strong partner base with automotive companies like
BMW AG ( BMWYY Quick Quote BMWYY - Free Report) and Volkswagen ( VWAGY Quick Quote VWAGY - Free Report) , thereby driving growth.
BMW AG selected onsemi’s EliteSiC technology to support range extension for their next-generation electric vehicles. They partnered to equip their future electric drivetrains with silicon carbide technology to increase efficiency and system-level performance.
Volkswagen also partnered with onsemi to use EliteSiC technology in its electric vehicles. Its EliteSiC 1200 V silicon carbide power module supports the front and rear traction inverters in VW models.
onsemi's efforts to increase its production capacity has been noteworthy. Its signed long-term supply agreements with various companies are expected to help secure $1 billion in committed SiC revenues in 2023.
However, persistent macroeconomic constraints, weakening demand and inventory corrections is expected to hurt onsemi in the near term. Stiff competition, lower factory utilization and the negative impact of EFK fab acquisition are headwinds.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects second-quarter 2023 revenues between $1.98 billion and $2.08 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.02 billion, indicating a 3.15% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at $1.21 per share in the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year fall of 9.7%.
