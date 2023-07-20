Compared to Estimates, Equifax (EFX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Equifax (
EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report) reported $1.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $1.71 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67, the EPS surprise was +2.40%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Equifax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating revenue- Asia Pacific: $87.70 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $92.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%. Operating revenue- Latin America: $56.90 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $57.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Operating revenue- Europe: $78.70 million compared to the $78.01 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year. Operating revenue- Canada: $66.50 million compared to the $64.19 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions: $445 million versus $424.84 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Revenue- Workforce Solutions: $582.80 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $606.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%. Revenue- Total International: $289.80 million versus $290.41 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Reporting Solutions: $30.30 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $31.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.7%. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services: $56.10 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $55.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%. Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services: $474 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $497.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions: $358.60 million versus $336.15 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change. Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services: $108.80 million versus $109.72 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Equifax here>>>
Shares of Equifax have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
