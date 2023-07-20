We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zions (ZION) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2023, Zions (ZION - Free Report) reported revenue of $791 million, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $757.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was -1.77%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin: 2.92% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.93%.
- Efficiency Ratio: 62.5% compared to the 63.92% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net charge-offs to average loans and leases: 0.09% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.12%.
- Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $82.50 billion versus $84.10 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total nonaccrual Loan: $162 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $189.24 million.
- Total nonperforming assets: $164 million compared to the $191.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio: 10.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.86%.
- Total risk-based capital ratio: 12.5% versus 12.66% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Tier 1 leverage ratio: 8.1% versus 7.95% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Noninterest Income: $189 million versus $156.31 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income: $602 million compared to the $616.49 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Other customer-related fees: $16 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.32 million.
Shares of Zions have returned +16.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.