Zions (ZION) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Zions (ZION - Free Report) reported revenue of $791 million, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $757.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was -1.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 2.92% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.93%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.5% compared to the 63.92% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans and leases: 0.09% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.12%.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $82.50 billion versus $84.10 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total nonaccrual Loan: $162 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $189.24 million.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $164 million compared to the $191.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio: 10.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.86%.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio: 12.5% versus 12.66% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio: 8.1% versus 7.95% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $189 million versus $156.31 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income: $602 million compared to the $616.49 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Other customer-related fees: $16 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.32 million.
Shares of Zions have returned +16.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

