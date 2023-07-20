Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Monarch Casino (MCRI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Monarch Casino (MCRI - Free Report) reported $123.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.57 million, representing a surprise of +0.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Monarch Casino performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $5.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
  • Revenues- Hotel: $18.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $31.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
  • Revenues- Casino: $68.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
Shares of Monarch Casino have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

