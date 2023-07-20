Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Steel Dynamics (STLD - Free Report) reported $5.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.2%. EPS of $4.81 for the same period compares to $6.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.82, the EPS surprise was -0.21%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Steel Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted): 444 $/ton compared to the 451.91 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel Fabrication: 4384 $/ton versus 5066.97 $/ton estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average External Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel: 1257 $/ton versus 1207.14 $/ton estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Shipments in Tons - Steel Fabrication Segment: 177.82 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 202.8 KTon.
  • Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll-Steel Processing Divisions: 420.48 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 427.09 KTon.
  • Shipments in Tons - Engineered Bar Products Division: 216.16 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 234.3 KTon.
  • Shipments in Tons - Roanoke Bar Division: 148.31 KTon versus 165.3 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Shipments in Tons - Steel of West Virginia: 97.28 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 94.1 KTon.
  • External Net Sales- Steel: $3.40 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18%.
  • External net sales- Steel Fabrication: $779.41 million versus $995.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.2% change.
  • External net sales- Metals Recycling: $592.37 million compared to the $609.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.
  • External net sales- All Other: $312.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $336.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Steel Dynamics here>>>

Shares of Steel Dynamics have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise