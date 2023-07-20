We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Steel Dynamics (STLD - Free Report) reported $5.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.2%. EPS of $4.81 for the same period compares to $6.73 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.82, the EPS surprise was -0.21%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Steel Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Steel Dynamics here>>>
- Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted): 444 $/ton compared to the 451.91 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel Fabrication: 4384 $/ton versus 5066.97 $/ton estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average External Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel: 1257 $/ton versus 1207.14 $/ton estimated by four analysts on average.
- Shipments in Tons - Steel Fabrication Segment: 177.82 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 202.8 KTon.
- Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll-Steel Processing Divisions: 420.48 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 427.09 KTon.
- Shipments in Tons - Engineered Bar Products Division: 216.16 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 234.3 KTon.
- Shipments in Tons - Roanoke Bar Division: 148.31 KTon versus 165.3 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
- Shipments in Tons - Steel of West Virginia: 97.28 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 94.1 KTon.
- External Net Sales- Steel: $3.40 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18%.
- External net sales- Steel Fabrication: $779.41 million versus $995.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.2% change.
- External net sales- Metals Recycling: $592.37 million compared to the $609.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.
- External net sales- All Other: $312.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $336.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%.
Shares of Steel Dynamics have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.