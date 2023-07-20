Back to top

SL Green (SLG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, SL Green (SLG - Free Report) reported revenue of $165.65 million, up 21.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to -$0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +7.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SL Green performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenue, net: $165.65 million versus $185.84 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.
  • Other income: $26.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Investment income: $9.10 million versus $10.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.4% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$5.63 versus -$0.66 estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of SL Green have returned +31.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

