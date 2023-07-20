Back to top

Image: Bigstock

F.N.B. (FNB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, F.N.B. (FNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $409.55 million, up 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $403.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +2.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how F.N.B. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 49.96% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 50.55%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.37% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.41%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $39.53 billion compared to the $38.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans: $143 million versus $116.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.11% versus 0.18% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking operations: $4.91 million versus $4.43 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $80.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $77.03 million.
  • Insurance commissions and fees: $6 million compared to the $5.77 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Capital markets income: $5.88 million compared to the $7.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Securities commissions and fees: $7.02 million compared to the $6.77 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Trust services: $10.63 million versus $9.99 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Service charges: $34.06 million compared to the $33.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for F.N.B. here>>>

Shares of F.N.B. have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise