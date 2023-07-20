Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wintrust (WTFC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) reported $560.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.2%. EPS of $2.38 for the same period compares to $1.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $555.16 million, representing a surprise of +0.97%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wintrust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 56.89%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.64% compared to the 3.67% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $49.36 billion versus $49.31 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loan: 0.17% versus 0.12% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9.3% compared to the 9.17% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $449.97 million versus $452.08 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $113.03 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $106.98 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $447.54 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $448.59 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $13.61 million versus $13.25 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Other Non-Interest Income: $20.67 million compared to the $21.28 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating lease income, net: $12.23 million compared to the $13.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Mortgage banking revenue: $29.98 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.76 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wintrust here>>>

Shares of Wintrust have returned +17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise