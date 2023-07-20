Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Las Vegas Sands (
LVS Quick Quote LVS - Free Report) reported $2.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 143.3%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to -$0.34 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 billion, representing a surprise of +7.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average daily room rate - The Parisian Macao: $156 versus $154.79 estimated by four analysts on average. RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands: $579 compared to the $554.80 average estimate based on three analysts. Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands: $6.01 billion compared to the $6.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Rolling Chip volume - The Parisian Macao: $612 million compared to the $862.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands: $925 million versus $854.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.2% change. Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao: $239 million versus $217.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +469.1% change. Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao: $653 million versus $616.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +335.3% change. Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao: $402 million versus $345.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +408.9% change. Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao: $223 million compared to the $193.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +182.3% year over year. Net Revenues- Sands Macao: $84 million compared to the $80.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +394.1% year over year. Total Intersegment eliminations: -$66 million compared to the -$44.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Total Macao: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on two analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Las Vegas Sands here>>>
Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Las Vegas Sands (LVS - Free Report) reported $2.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 143.3%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to -$0.34 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 billion, representing a surprise of +7.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Las Vegas Sands here>>>
- Average daily room rate - The Parisian Macao: $156 versus $154.79 estimated by four analysts on average.
- RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands: $579 compared to the $554.80 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands: $6.01 billion compared to the $6.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Rolling Chip volume - The Parisian Macao: $612 million compared to the $862.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands: $925 million versus $854.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.2% change.
- Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao: $239 million versus $217.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +469.1% change.
- Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao: $653 million versus $616.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +335.3% change.
- Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao: $402 million versus $345.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +408.9% change.
- Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao: $223 million compared to the $193.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +182.3% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Sands Macao: $84 million compared to the $80.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +394.1% year over year.
- Total Intersegment eliminations: -$66 million compared to the -$44.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Total Macao: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.