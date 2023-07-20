Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC - Free Report) reported $55.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48, the EPS surprise was +2.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Great Southern Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.56% versus 3.79% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $7.77 million versus $7.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $48.14 million versus $51.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Great Southern Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise