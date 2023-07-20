See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Trend Fund (FTRNX - Free Report) . FTRNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.57%, management fee of 0.41%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 14.22%.
PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth R6 (PJGQX - Free Report) : 0.61% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. PJGQX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 11.58% over the last five years, PJGQX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Vanguard Windsor Admiral (VWNEX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VWNEX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. VWNEX has an expense ratio of 0.32%, management fee of 0.28%, and annual returns of 10.3% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.