We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Webster Financial (WBS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Webster Financial (WBS - Free Report) reported $673.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $1.50 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $690.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was +2.04%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Webster Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Webster Financial here>>>
- Efficiency Ratio: 42.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 43.39%.
- Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $70.10 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $69.18 billion.
- Net Interest Margin: 3.35% compared to the 3.51% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net charge-offs/average loans and leases (annualized): 0.16% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.25%.
- Total nonperforming loans and leases: $218.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $225.11 million.
- Deposit service fees: $45.42 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $46.54 million.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $89.37 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $98.35 million.
- Loan and lease related fees: $20.53 million versus $23.54 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Wealth and investment services: $7.39 million compared to the $6.82 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies: $6.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.85 million.
- Non-interest income- Other income: $9.66 million versus $13.86 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income: $601.12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $607.05 million.
Shares of Webster Financial have returned +16.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.