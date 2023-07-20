Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Berkshire Hills (BHLB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB - Free Report) reported $111.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114.1 million, representing a surprise of -2.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berkshire Hills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin, FTE: 3.24% compared to the 3.46% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.57% compared to the 63.73% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $17.12 million compared to the $15.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Berkshire Hills have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

