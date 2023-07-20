Abbott (ABT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Abbott (
ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) reported $9.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.4%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $1.43 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.7 billion, representing a surprise of +2.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $961 million versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61.1% change. Net sales- Diagnostics- International: $1.36 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.8% change. Net sales- Nutrition- International: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $881 million versus $820.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- Total: $583 million versus $624.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care: $1.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%. Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals: $1.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Net sales- Diagnostics: $2.32 billion versus $2.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.4% change. Net sales- Nutrition: $2.08 billion versus $1.98 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total: $715 million compared to the $643.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year. Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total: $227 million compared to the $195.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year. Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total: $498 million compared to the $470.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
Shares of Abbott have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
View all Key Company Metrics for Abbott here>>>
- Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $961 million versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61.1% change.
- Net sales- Diagnostics- International: $1.36 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.8% change.
- Net sales- Nutrition- International: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
- Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $881 million versus $820.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- Total: $583 million versus $624.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care: $1.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.
- Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals: $1.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
- Net sales- Diagnostics: $2.32 billion versus $2.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.4% change.
- Net sales- Nutrition: $2.08 billion versus $1.98 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total: $715 million compared to the $643.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total: $227 million compared to the $195.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total: $498 million compared to the $470.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
