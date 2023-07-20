Back to top

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) reported $2.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 50.3%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Activision Blizzard, Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Bookings: $2.46 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net revenue- Revenues from non-reportable segments: $91 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $55.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.7%.
  • Net revenues- Blizzard: $1.06 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +163.8%.
  • Net revenues- Activision: $574 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $574.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.
  • Net revenues- King: $747 million versus $729.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
  • Operating income (loss)- Activision: $167 million versus $158.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- King: $266 million versus $276.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Blizzard: $409 million compared to the $279.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

