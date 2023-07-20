We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Netflix (NFLX) Q2 Earnings
For the quarter ended June 2023, Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.19 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.29, compared to $3.20 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.83, the EPS surprise was +16.25%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Netflix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Netflix here>>>
- UCAN - Paid memberships at end of period: 75571 thousand compared to the 74261.23 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts.
- APAC - Paid memberships at end of period: 40546 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 40462.39 thousand.
- EMEA -Paid memberships at end of period: 79807 thousand versus 78109.74 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.
- LATAM - Paid memberships at end of period: 42466 thousand versus 41419.99 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.
- APAC - Average revenue per membership: $7.66 compared to the $7.97 average estimate based on six analysts.
- EMEA - Average paying memberships: 78590 thousand compared to the 77735.84 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
- UCAN - Average revenue per membership: $16 compared to the $16.23 average estimate based on six analysts.
- UCAN - Average paying memberships: 74985 thousand compared to the 74302.55 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenue- United States and Canada (UCAN): $3.60 billion versus $3.65 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
- Revenue- Asia-Pacific (APAC): $919.27 million versus $959.06 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
- Revenue- Latin America (LATAM): $1.08 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $2.56 billion compared to the $2.59 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
Shares of Netflix have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.