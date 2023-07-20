Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Old Second Bancorp (OSBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $71.8 million, up 31.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.03 million, representing a surprise of -3.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Old Second Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.61% compared to the 4.74% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 46.84% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 49.81%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 1.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.13%.
  • Total interest earning assets - Average Balance: $5.53 billion versus $5.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $8.22 million compared to the $9.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Trust / Wealth management income: $2.46 million versus $2.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other income: $0.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 million.
  • Financial Services- Service charges on deposits: $2.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.45 million.
  • Net interest and dividend income: $63.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65.16 million.
  • Net gain (loss) on sales of mortgage loans: $0.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.35 million.
  • Debit card interchange income: $2.69 million compared to the $2.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $64.45 million compared to the $65.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Old Second Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Old Second Bancorp have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise