Compared to Estimates, American Airlines (AAL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) reported $14.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $1.92 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.74 billion, representing a surprise of +2.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total: 13.16 cents versus 13.26 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total: 17.06 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.35 cents.
  • Passenger load factor (percent) - Total: 86.2% compared to the 84.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total: 2.62 $/gal versus 2.65 $/gal estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Passenger revenue per ASM - Total: 18.63 cents compared to the 18.03 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total revenue per ASM - Total: 20.18 cents compared to the 19.77 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Available seat miles - Total: 69658 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 69138.45 million.
  • Yield - Total: 21.62 cents versus 21.46 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fuel consumption - Total: 1041 MGal compared to the 1054.41 MGal average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Passenger: $12.98 billion versus $12.47 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other: $880 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $861.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
  • Revenue- Cargo: $197 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $271.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.9%.
Shares of American Airlines have returned +14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

