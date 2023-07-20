We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, American Airlines (AAL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) reported $14.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $1.92 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.74 billion, representing a surprise of +2.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total: 13.16 cents versus 13.26 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total: 17.06 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.35 cents.
- Passenger load factor (percent) - Total: 86.2% compared to the 84.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total: 2.62 $/gal versus 2.65 $/gal estimated by four analysts on average.
- Passenger revenue per ASM - Total: 18.63 cents compared to the 18.03 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total revenue per ASM - Total: 20.18 cents compared to the 19.77 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
- Available seat miles - Total: 69658 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 69138.45 million.
- Yield - Total: 21.62 cents versus 21.46 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
- Fuel consumption - Total: 1041 MGal compared to the 1054.41 MGal average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Passenger: $12.98 billion versus $12.47 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenue- Other: $880 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $861.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
- Revenue- Cargo: $197 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $271.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.9%.
Shares of American Airlines have returned +14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.