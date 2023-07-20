Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Genuine Parts (GPC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.92 billion, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.44, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.94 billion, representing a surprise of -0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Genuine Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Automotive: $3.66 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $2.26 billion versus $2.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.
  • Operating profit- Industrial: $283.37 million compared to the $242.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit- Automotive: $329.35 million compared to the $315.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Genuine Parts here>>>

Shares of Genuine Parts have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise