Compared to Estimates, East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, East West Bancorp (EWBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $645.38 million, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.20, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $658.38 million, representing a surprise of -1.98%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how East West Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.55% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.76%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 40.56% compared to the 33.51% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs to average loans HFI: 0.06% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.08%.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $64.06 billion compared to the $62.80 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio: 31.83% compared to the 30.61% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total capital ratio: 14.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.64%.
  • Tier 1 capital ratio: 13.17% compared to the 13.24% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Leverage ratio: 10.03% versus 9.96% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonaccrual loans: $115.53 million versus $148.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $115.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $149.30 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $78.63 million compared to the $68.66 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $566.75 million versus $591.22 million estimated by six analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for East West Bancorp here>>>

Shares of East West Bancorp have returned +19.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

