We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2023, East West Bancorp (EWBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $645.38 million, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.20, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $658.38 million, representing a surprise of -1.98%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how East West Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for East West Bancorp here>>>
- Net interest margin: 3.55% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.76%.
- Efficiency ratio: 40.56% compared to the 33.51% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Annualized quarterly net charge-offs to average loans HFI: 0.06% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.08%.
- Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $64.06 billion compared to the $62.80 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Adjusted efficiency ratio: 31.83% compared to the 30.61% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total capital ratio: 14.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.64%.
- Tier 1 capital ratio: 13.17% compared to the 13.24% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Leverage ratio: 10.03% versus 9.96% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total nonaccrual loans: $115.53 million versus $148.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total nonperforming assets: $115.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $149.30 million.
- Total Noninterest Income: $78.63 million compared to the $68.66 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net Interest Income: $566.75 million versus $591.22 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of East West Bancorp have returned +19.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.