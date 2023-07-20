We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Philip Morris (PM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Philip Morris (PM - Free Report) reported $8.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $1.60 for the same period compares to $1.48 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.69 billion, representing a surprise of +3.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Philip Morris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Total Cigarettes and HTUs: 31.4 billion versus 31.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Americas: 15.7 billion compared to the 16.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Total Cigarettes and HTUs: 188.4 billion compared to the 184.8 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Cigarette volume - Americas: 15.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16 billion.
- Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA: $2.67 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.44 billion.
- Net Revenues by Geography- Swedish Match: $665 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $593 million.
- Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF: $1.68 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net Revenues by Geography- Europe: $3.40 billion compared to the $3.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Revenues by Geography- Americas: $476 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $487.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
- Revenue- Wellness and Healthcare: $76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $77.91 million.
- Revenue- Smoke-free excl. W&H: $3.10 billion versus $3.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Total combustible Tobacco: $5.79 billion compared to the $5.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
Shares of Philip Morris have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.