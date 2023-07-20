We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stericycle (SRCL) Gains 9% in the Past 3 Months: Here's How
Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock has gained 9% compared with the 4.3% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Reasons for the Upside
The services that Stericycle provides usually cannot be delayed and are required on a scheduled basis, allowing the company to achieve a steady flow of revenues. It has strong customer relationships, most of which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. This enables it to maintain a revenue retention rate of around 90%.
Stericycle has progressed well with its key objectives of the program, including improving the quality of revenues; driving operational efficiency through work measurement, asset optimization, technology, strategic sourcing; portfolio rationalization through divestitures; debt reduction and leverage improvement; and ERP implementation.
The company is likely to benefit from ongoing trends such as increasing environmental concerns, rapid industrialization, increase in population and active government measures to reduce illegal dumping.
Stericycle currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
