Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) closed at $302.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had gained 38.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Super Micro Computer as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.46, down 6.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, up 10.06% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Micro Computer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Super Micro Computer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.52.
The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.