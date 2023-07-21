We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $14.42, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 15.4% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of -$0.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 107.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, down 61.62% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.04 per share and revenue of $5.5 billion, which would represent changes of -107.93% and -56.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.27% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ZIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.