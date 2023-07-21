We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SunOpta (STKL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SunOpta (STKL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.25, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.68% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the natural and organic food company had lost 11.76% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SunOpta as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SunOpta is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $225 million, down 7.61% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1 billion, which would represent changes of +25% and +6.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SunOpta. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.71% higher within the past month. SunOpta is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, SunOpta is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 65.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.93.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow STKL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.