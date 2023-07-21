We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed at $14.05, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
VALE S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.18 billion, down 8.73% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $39.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.5% and -9.93%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.95% lower. VALE S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VALE S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.51, which means VALE S.A. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.