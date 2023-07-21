Back to top

PPG Industries (PPG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PPG Industries (PPG - Free Report) reported $4.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. EPS of $2.25 for the same period compares to $1.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89 billion, representing a surprise of -0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PPG Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Coatings: $1.83 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Performance Coatings: $3.04 billion compared to the $3.10 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Segment Income- Industrial Coatings: $250 million compared to the $227.97 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Segment Income- Performance Coatings: $537 million versus $488.22 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of PPG Industries have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

