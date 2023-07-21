Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ServisFirst (SFBS) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS - Free Report) reported revenue of $109.83 million, down 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $105.5 million, representing a surprise of +4.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ServisFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 35.02% compared to the 38.29% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans: 0.11% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.11%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.93% compared to the 2.82% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets: $13.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.01 billion.
  • Total Non-interest income: $8.58 million versus $6.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $101.25 million versus $98.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of ServisFirst have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

