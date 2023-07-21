Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Triumph Financial (TFIN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Triumph Financial (TFIN - Free Report) reported $102.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.8%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108.76 million, representing a surprise of -5.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -29.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Triumph Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 87.8% versus 83.95% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $11.51 million versus $12.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $91.45 million compared to the $96.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Triumph Financial here>>>

Shares of Triumph Financial have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise