Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Bank OZK (OZK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) reported revenue of $388.81 million, up 33.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.47, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $375.22 million, representing a surprise of +3.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank OZK performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 33.05% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 33.89%.
  • Net interest margin: 5.32% compared to the 5.38% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.15% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.15%.
  • Total Average Interest-Earning Assets: $27.08 billion compared to the $26.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $31.99 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.06 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $359.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $354.08 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $356.82 million compared to the $350.26 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value: $5.07 million versus $4.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gains (losses) on sales of other assets: $5.03 million versus $0.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loan service, maintenance and other fees: $4.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.63 million.
  • Trust income: $2.11 million compared to the $1.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bank OZK here>>>

Shares of Bank OZK have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bank OZK (OZK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise