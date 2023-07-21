Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Chemung Financial (CHMG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Chemung Financial (CHMG - Free Report) reported revenue of $24.04 million, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was +5.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chemung Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.87% compared to the 2.94% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.19% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.95%.
  • Total Other Operating Income: $5.45 million versus $3.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $18.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.71 million.
Shares of Chemung Financial have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

