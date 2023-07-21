Back to top

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hilltop Holdings (HTH - Free Report) reported $308.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.1%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was -36.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hilltop Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Outstanding Balance - Interest-earning assets, gross: $15.56 billion versus $15.19 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.03% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.17%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 51.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.39%.
  • Non-Performing Loans: $38.96 million versus $34.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-Performing Assets: $42.44 million versus $36.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $118.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.20 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $118.27 million compared to the $120.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $190.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $185.35 million.
  • Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions: $32.04 million compared to the $30.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage loan origination fees: $41.44 million compared to the $36.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other: $39.03 million versus $35.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income: $48.54 million compared to the $46.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Hilltop Holdings have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

