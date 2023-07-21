Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX - Free Report) is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB - Free Report) is a holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

