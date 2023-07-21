Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 21, 2023

  • Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s ((KMI - Free Report) ) shares rose 2% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.24, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23
  • Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. ((UAL - Free Report) ) advanced 3.2% after reporting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $5.03, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99.
  • Shares of Abbott Laboratories ((ABT - Free Report) ) climbed 4.2% after posting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.
  • International Business Machines Corp.’s ((IBM - Free Report) ) shares surged 2.1% after the company posted second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.18, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.

airlines oil-energy pharmaceuticals tech-stocks