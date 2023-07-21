Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American Express (AXP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

American Express (AXP - Free Report) reported $15.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $2.89 for the same period compares to $2.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.42 billion, representing a surprise of -2.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Card Member loans: $114.6 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $113.6 billion.
  • Worldwide cardmember loans - Average loans: $112.4 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $112.9 billion.
  • Risk-Based Capital - Common Equity Tier 1: 10.6% compared to the 10.49% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Card billed business (Network volumes): $426.6 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $446 billion.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 9.9% versus 10.07% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Ratio: 11.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 11.01%.
  • Total Capital Ratio: 26.8% compared to the 13.17% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total cards-in-force: 137.9 million versus 138.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Basic cards-in-force: 116 million versus 115.71 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • U.S. Consumer Services - Billed business: $155.4 billion compared to the $163.3 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • International Card Services - Card Member receivables - Total receivables (billions): $17.3 billion versus $17.9 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Commercial Services - Billed business: $130.2 billion compared to the $145.2 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Express here>>>

Shares of American Express have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Express Company (AXP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise