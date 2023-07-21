We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Express (AXP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
American Express (AXP - Free Report) reported $15.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $2.89 for the same period compares to $2.57 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.42 billion, representing a surprise of -2.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.80.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Card Member loans: $114.6 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $113.6 billion.
- Worldwide cardmember loans - Average loans: $112.4 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $112.9 billion.
- Risk-Based Capital - Common Equity Tier 1: 10.6% compared to the 10.49% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Card billed business (Network volumes): $426.6 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $446 billion.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 9.9% versus 10.07% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Tier 1 Ratio: 11.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 11.01%.
- Total Capital Ratio: 26.8% compared to the 13.17% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total cards-in-force: 137.9 million versus 138.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Basic cards-in-force: 116 million versus 115.71 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- U.S. Consumer Services - Billed business: $155.4 billion compared to the $163.3 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- International Card Services - Card Member receivables - Total receivables (billions): $17.3 billion versus $17.9 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Commercial Services - Billed business: $130.2 billion compared to the $145.2 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of American Express have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.