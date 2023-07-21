Back to top

Roper Technologies (ROP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) reported $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.8%. EPS of $4.12 for the same period compares to $3.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion, representing a surprise of +2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roper Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Network Software & Systems: $358.10 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $361.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Revenue- Technology Enabled Products: $402.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $376.94 million.
  • Revenue- Application Software: $770.30 million compared to the $756.61 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Application Software: $201.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $191.39 million.
  • Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products: $139.10 million versus $124.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Network Software & Systems: $153.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $149.58 million.
Shares of Roper Technologies have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

