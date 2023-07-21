Back to top

AutoNation (AN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, AutoNation (AN - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.89 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.29, compared to $6.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.83, the EPS surprise was +7.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AutoNation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unit sales - New Vehicle-Retail: 62444 versus 56645.33 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle: $52,543 versus $51,768.91 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle: $28,326 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27,822.34.
  • Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail: 68812 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 72249.7.
  • Unit sales - Total - Retail: 131256 versus 128895 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other: $6.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.8%.
  • Revenue- New Vehicle: $3.28 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
  • Revenue- Used Vehicle: $2.09 billion versus $2.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.2% change.
  • Revenue- Parts and service: $1.15 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
  • Revenue- Finance and insurance net: $369.50 million compared to the $351.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Used Vehicle-Retail: $1.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.5%.
  • Revenue- Used Vehicle-Wholesale: $138.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $180.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for AutoNation here>>>

Shares of AutoNation have returned +15.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

