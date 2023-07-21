We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.85 billion, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +2.94%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Huntington Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 55.9% versus 57.23% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average Balance - Total earning assets: $174.91 billion versus $171.35 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.11% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.22%.
- Net charge-off as a % of average loans and leases: 0.16% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.25%.
- Card and payment processing income: $102 million versus $96.75 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Mortgage Banking Income: $33 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $31.23 million.
- Trust and investment management services: $68 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $62.76 million.
- Net Interest Income (FTE): $1.36 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $87 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $84.22 million.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $495 million compared to the $476.63 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Capital markets fees: $57 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $62.34 million.
- Insurance income: $30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $34.25 million.
Shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned +15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.