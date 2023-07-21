3 Best BNY Mellon Mutual Funds Worth Investing In

BNY Mellon's mutual funds, managed by a team of seasoned professionals, offer a diverse range of investment opportunities. With $1.9 trillion assets under management as of Mar 31, 2023, these funds are known for their competitive expense ratio of 0.89% and approximately 66.67% being no-load funds, providing cost-effectiveness and higher net returns.
Transparently adhering to regulatory guidelines, BNY Mellon fosters trust among investors, establishing itself as a reliable partner in the financial industry, and a pillar of stability and growth for long-term wealth creation. BNY Mellon Mutual Fund offers a reliable investment choice for long-term growth and value. Thus, from an investment perspective, we have handpicked three BNY Mellon mutual funds. These funds are anticipated to act as a hedge for your portfolio during economic downturns and offer appealing returns. Mutual funds generally reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money). These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio. BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund ( DREVX Quick Quote DREVX - Free Report) seeks to provide long-term capital growth consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in common stocks issued primarily by U.S. companies and in foreign securities. Matt Jenkin has been the lead manager of DREVX since Apr 30, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (8.5%), Microsoft Corp (7.4%) and Alphabet Inc. (5.1%) as of Mar 31, 2023. DREVX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 15.3% and 14.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.71% compared to the category average of 0.99%. DREVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund ( DRGVX Quick Quote DRGVX - Free Report) seeks capital appreciation by investing in stocks. DRGVX advisors use a value approach in selecting stocks for investment. These include common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities. Keith Howell Jr. has been the lead manager of DRGVX since Sept 22, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) (4.6%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc (4.1%), and Exxon Mobil Corp (3.7%) as of Feb 28, 2023. DRGVX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 22.5% and 11.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.68% compared to the category average of 0.94%. DRGVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund ( DQEIX Quick Quote DQEIX - Free Report) seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks of medium-sized to large companies that meet certain socially responsible criteria. Robert Hay has been the lead manager of DQEIX since Mar 26, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Sanofi (3.7%), Roche Holding Ag (3.3%) and Medtronic Plc (3%) as of Feb 28, 2023. DQEIX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 12.6% and 8.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.93% compared to the category average of 1.07%. DQEIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
3 Best BNY Mellon Mutual Funds Worth Investing In
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund (DREVX - Free Report) seeks to provide long-term capital growth consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in common stocks issued primarily by U.S. companies and in foreign securities.
Matt Jenkin has been the lead manager of DREVX since Apr 30, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (8.5%), Microsoft Corp (7.4%) and Alphabet Inc. (5.1%) as of Mar 31, 2023.
DREVX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 15.3% and 14.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.71% compared to the category average of 0.99%. DREVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund (DRGVX - Free Report) seeks capital appreciation by investing in stocks. DRGVX advisors use a value approach in selecting stocks for investment. These include common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities.
Keith Howell Jr. has been the lead manager of DRGVX since Sept 22, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) (4.6%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc (4.1%), and Exxon Mobil Corp (3.7%) as of Feb 28, 2023.
DRGVX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 22.5% and 11.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.68% compared to the category average of 0.94%. DRGVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund (DQEIX - Free Report) seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks of medium-sized to large companies that meet certain socially responsible criteria.
Robert Hay has been the lead manager of DQEIX since Mar 26, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Sanofi (3.7%), Roche Holding Ag (3.3%) and Medtronic Plc (3%) as of Feb 28, 2023.
DQEIX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 12.6% and 8.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.93% compared to the category average of 1.07%. DQEIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
