We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pre-Markets in Green to Close First Big Q2 Earnings Week
Yesterday’s pullback on the Nasdaq and S&P 500 brought an end to a solid streak of daily market gains this July, at least temporarily. The Dow notched its winning streak to nine-straight sessions, helping the index keep up with its faster-growing brethren. In this morning’s pre-market, the Dow is +88 points, the S&P 500 is +20 and the Nasdaq is up a solid +100 points.
As Zacks Vice President Kevin Matras points out this morning in his Profit from the Pros column, the Nasdaq is likely being affected by the pending rebalancing on the Nasdaq 100, where the top seven gainers — the “Magnificent 7,” including Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Meta (META - Free Report) and, of course, Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) — will have their total worth in the sub-index brought down below 50% (44% from 56%, to be more specific). This is likely to cause a near-term disturbance in Nasdaq futures and, if yesterday’s -2% selloff was part of this, it already has.
We don’t have any major economic reports out this morning, but next week brings us plenty: Manufacturing and Services PMI; Case-Shiller home prices; Durable Goods; Advanced Retail, Wholesale and Trade in Goods; Pending Home Sales and next Friday’s big Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report for June. Sandwiched mid-week is the next Fed meeting, where odds are still good another 25 basis-point (bps) rate hike will be forthcoming. A Fed funds rate of between 5.25-5.50% would be the highest we’ve seen since March of 2001.
American Express (AXP - Free Report) posted mixed Q2 earnings this morning, with earnings of $2.89 per share outpacing the Zacks consensus by 9 cents, on record-high revenues of $15.05 billion, which missed the $15.52 billion estimate by -2.34%. The credit card giant is still up nicely on the top line from $13.4 billion posted a year ago, but shares are selling off in the pre-market on the news, -3%. Year to date, the company has been relatively in line with the S&P overall.
Oilfield services leader Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) was also mixed in its Q2 results this morning, beating on the bottom line by a penny to earnings of 72 cents per share on top-line sales of $8.1 billion, below the $8.23 billion projected (though up from the $6.77 billion reported in the year-ago quarter). Shares are selling off -2.4% on the news, working off the +7% gains the company had made in the market year to date.
Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell)-rated Comerica (CMA - Free Report) posted surprise beats on both top and bottom lines this morning, with earnings of $2.01 per share easily ahead of the $1.89 in the Zacks consensus, on $924 million in revenues which outperformed the $904.8 million analysts were expecting, This is now the fifth-straight quarter the Texas-based financial services firm has surpassed earnings expectations.