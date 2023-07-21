We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ExxonMobil (XOM) to Build Arkansas Facility in Lithium Quest
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM - Free Report) has intended to construct one of the largest lithium processing plants in Arkansas, with a capacity to produce 75K–100K metric tons of lithium annually, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.
The company anticipates that the plant's production would be equivalent to around 15% of the finished lithium produced globally in the previous year.
According to the report, the massive project may be developed in stages, with modular trains built together or in separate locations near its future lithium production facilities in South Arkansas.
ExxonMobil is drilling for lithium instead of oil as it prepares for a future that will be less reliant on gasoline. The company is attempting to establish a presence in Arkansas which is considered to have lithium deposits, to manufacture the material and evaluate the viability of extraction technologies.
Companies are growing more confident in scaling up technology to extract lithium from the Smackover formation, a geologic trend that stretches from Texas to Florida. It is rich in saltwater brine and includes modest levels of lithium.
