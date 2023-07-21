Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Lakeland Financial (LKFN - Free Report) reported revenue of $60.03 million, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was -37.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lakeland Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.28% versus 3.36% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 71.2% versus 46.75% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $11.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.15 million.
Shares of Lakeland Financial have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

